Da' Bakery Landing Page

Hello Guys! 👋
This is my seventh exploration of UI/UX design Today is about Bakery Store Landing Page design. I tried to using Upvote and Downvote instead of Like and Dislike on testimonials section. It just my improvisation. 😁
How is it? Give your thoughts in the comment down below and don't forget to press "L" if you love it! 😍
Have a nice day! 😊