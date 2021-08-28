Da' Bakery Landing Page

Hello Guys! 👋

This is my seventh exploration of UI/UX design Today is about Bakery Store Landing Page design. I tried to using Upvote and Downvote instead of Like and Dislike on testimonials section. It just my improvisation. 😁

How is it? Give your thoughts in the comment down below and don't forget to press "L" if you love it! 😍

Have a nice day! 😊