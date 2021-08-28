Popsqueeze - Logo Variations and Color Palette

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Color palette and logo variations for Popsqueeze.
Neon yellow, that represents lemons and lemonades, is the identifying color that recurs in all flavor variations.
Each of the 5 flavor variations has been matched with a 2 colors combo, one bright color and one lighter tint to create contrast.
The main product, bio lemonade with no additional flavor, was matched with a brilliant aqua blue to recall the concept of refreshing, thirst-quenching, pleasantly cold and to stand out matched with neon yellow.
Logo system includes main logo and monogram.
The main logo is modular. It consists of 2 elements:
- top element featuring the brand name, Popsqueeze
- bottom element that indicates the flavor