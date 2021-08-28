Provat Pie

fitness app ui

Provat Pie
Provat Pie
  • Save
fitness app ui graphic design app color ui mockups trendy fit app im fit app ui gym app workout app fitness app sunday design app design screens uiux ui
Download color palette

Holly Molly Guys! Happy Sunday. fitness app for everyone. Daily routine will be maintained by this fitness app.
My behance case study: https://bit.ly/2WybXnG
LinkedIn profile: https://bit.ly/3gHPPhL

Thanks!

Provat Pie
Provat Pie

More by Provat Pie

View profile
    • Like