The Quake of the Queen

The Quake of the Queen gaming game table top tabletop gambit chess piece board game boardgame queen chess design diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
No other chess piece is as dangerous as the queen. Moves and captures in every direction - vertically, horizontally, diagonally - until the edge or until facing an opponent. However, when we look at the pattern here, it seems that the knight is almost purpose-made to counter the queen at points. What is a sacrifice of the knight compared to taking of a queen? Pocket change.

All heart,
Reijo

