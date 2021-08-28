The Quake of the Queen

No other chess piece is as dangerous as the queen. Moves and captures in every direction - vertically, horizontally, diagonally - until the edge or until facing an opponent. However, when we look at the pattern here, it seems that the knight is almost purpose-made to counter the queen at points. What is a sacrifice of the knight compared to taking of a queen? Pocket change.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!

All heart,

Reijo