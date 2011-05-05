Steven Grant

Fruitful Recruitment

Fruitful Recruitment apple fruit green red logo
this was the logo concept for my failed startup (Fruitful Recruitment) back in 2005/2006. It's funny because people still ask what happened to my business with the apple, so clearly it resonated with people before Apple became really mainstream.

Posted on May 5, 2011
