Allison Cassara

Caracal Mascot Design

Allison Cassara
Allison Cassara
  • Save
Caracal Mascot Design gold purple animal caracal cat esports sports team mascot illustration branding logo
Download color palette

The Customer + Creator engineering team at TeePublic recently chose a mascot to represent the team so we could create some of our own swag. I was excited to create a logo for us!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Allison Cassara
Allison Cassara

More by Allison Cassara

View profile
    • Like