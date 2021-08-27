Prajiv T. Varughese

Landing page ui

Landing page ui ux 2d darktheme dark ui hello dribble starwars graphic design branding 3d ui
Recently, I was asked to create an artwork for a poster showing the Imperial Shuttle for Mars space travel, which I thought would make a nice landing page hero

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
