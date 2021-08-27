Sonia Greer

My very quite cricket, inspired by the book of Eric Carle

My very quite cricket, inspired by the book of Eric Carle typography digital illustration book cover graphic design design childrens book illustration
My Children’s book illustration style.
I made this by honoring Eric Carle art work

