Sheethal Krishna

Neumorphism for Instagram

Sheethal Krishna
Sheethal Krishna
  • Save
Neumorphism for Instagram designer artist adobe xd neumorphism instagram product design uxdesign ui
Download color palette

It was an experiment to try and learn the tactics behind the design. Purely the art of playing with Light and Shadow.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Sheethal Krishna
Sheethal Krishna

More by Sheethal Krishna

View profile
    • Like