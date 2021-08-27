Mafer Toscano

Home Monitoring Dashboard | Daily UI 021

Hello dribbblers! 👋

Here is my Home Monitoring Dashboard design. Hope you guys like it.
Feel free to leave some feedback.😊

Thank you!

Mafer

