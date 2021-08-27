Omega-Pixel

Tempwise branding

Tempwise branding service design combination mark construction logo owl illustration playful logo fun design brand identity visual identity design visual identity graphic design logo illustration design logos vector branding creative logodesigner designer art
Download color palette
  1. temp.png
  2. temp 1.png
  3. temp 2.png
  4. temp 3.png
  5. temp 4.png
  6. IMG_20210827_163308_687.jpg
  7. temp 11.png
  8. temp 12.png

Hey guys, this's a brand identity for " tempwise " company, and they're a service specialist in heating and cooling.
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

