Cristiano Ronaldo Returns

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns city gfx retouch manchester pogba ronaldo cr7 football soccer
This was made literally 1 hour before the decision was made, I had done the Manchester City one first as initially this morning it looked like that was happening. Then rumors came strong about it being Manchester United so I had to quickly adapt it to get it online in time! HE IS BACK, THE ONLY GOAT

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Creative Director: Focus on UI & Branding

