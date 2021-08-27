Michelle Luo

Daily UI | 002 | Check Out

Daily UI | 002 | Check Out challenge checkout 002 graphic design concept dailyui ui
Here's my take for Daily UI 002. This is a check out concept of purchasing fresh seafood from your local fish monger. Open to receiving feedback!

The pictures used in this design are from Freepik:
mdjaff - Raw Cod Steak Picture
dashu83 - Oyster picture

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
