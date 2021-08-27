David Hendrikson

Loved By A Dog

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
Hire Me
  • Save
Loved By A Dog custom product comic book branding custom artwork vector dog design animals graphic design illustration
Download color palette

I finished this art yesterday to coincide with National Dog Day and I put this design on a bunch of products and was able to raise $4,500 in one night to help save dogs who have been neglected and abused. What do you think about this one?

→ Need Custom Work? david@hendrickboards.com
→ Instagram www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like