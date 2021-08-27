Matt Wolfer

For Our Good Always Cover

Matt Wolfer
Matt Wolfer
  • Save
For Our Good Always Cover design illustration church logo for our good always ipad drawing engraving drawing hands sermon series wood etching wood engraving cover design book cover
Download color palette

Had the privilege to design the cover for a book Midtown Fellowship published. I looked to the incredible Stephen Crotts for inspiration and drew the father/son hands and Ten Commandment imagery in a similar wood engraved style. The teaching series (forourgoodalways.com) accompanies the book, available here: https://amzn.to/3ksb74c

Matt Wolfer
Matt Wolfer

More by Matt Wolfer

View profile
    • Like