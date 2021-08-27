Donunk - easy way to donate to celebrities in crypto ✨✌️

Donunk is simple service for receiving and sending donations via Twitter in cryptocurrency. You can create a link yourself or donate a known person

I made it with my team on Grants Round 10 Hackathon on Gitcoin.co ✌️😌

Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍

I’m available for new projects: ✉️kadochnikova@bk.ru

telegram: @o_kad