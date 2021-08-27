Olga Kad ✨

Donunk - easy way to donate to celebrities in crypto ✨✌️

Olga Kad ✨
Olga Kad ✨
  • Save
Donunk - easy way to donate to celebrities in crypto ✨✌️ branding logo gradient ethereum coin finance bitcoin nft blockchain ui ux token landing defi twitter donate donations cryptocurrency crypto web
Donunk - easy way to donate to celebrities in crypto ✨✌️ branding logo gradient ethereum coin finance bitcoin nft blockchain ui ux token landing defi twitter donate donations cryptocurrency crypto web
Donunk - easy way to donate to celebrities in crypto ✨✌️ branding logo gradient ethereum coin finance bitcoin nft blockchain ui ux token landing defi twitter donate donations cryptocurrency crypto web
Download color palette
  1. Frame 10.png
  2. Frame 13.png
  3. Frame 14.png

Donunk is simple service for receiving and sending donations via Twitter in cryptocurrency. You can create a link yourself or donate a known person
I made it with my team on Grants Round 10 Hackathon on Gitcoin.co ✌️😌

Thanks for watching! Don’t forget to press “L” if you like it! 😍
I’m available for new projects: ✉️kadochnikova@bk.ru

telegram: @o_kad

Olga Kad ✨
Olga Kad ✨
App Designer

More by Olga Kad ✨

View profile
    • Like