VENTURE 1492

VENTURE 1492 cigar vintage logo branding vintage illustration handrawn
Brand Exploration for Venture 1492, premium cigar distribution company.

“1492” represents the year that Christopher Columbus landed in Cuba and was introduced to tobacco from the indigenous people of Cuba, he then returned to Europe and introducced cigars to Spain and then to Europe.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
