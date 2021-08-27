STEAM Store Redesigned 🍀

Hey folks 👋,

This time I have tried redesigning the Steam website. It took me 18 hours to just redesign it and refactor the contents from the original website.

Don't forget to press the 'L' button on your keyboard. Or just simple is "like" it to bookmarked into your inspiration sources. ❤️

✔️For discussions and work enquiry, mail 📧 me at:

tanishasingh1605@gmail.com

Have a good day!