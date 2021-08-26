Diliaur Tellei

Structured Chaos v1

Structured Chaos v1 typography poster gradient photoshop illustration
Something that arose from a conversation at work today. Played with new technique of generating a fun gradient in Illustrator (using mesh tool) then porting to Photoshop for added grain and text placement.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
