Educational Mobile App

Hey, Guys!

This is my design exploration for Educational App.

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section.

After I take look at my dribbble profile, I realized that most of what I've been uploaded on here is mostly used purple color, from Icons and user interface, I don't know why 😂.

Have an awesome idea? Let’s talk! 🔥

💌Mail at: brajaomarjustico11@gmail.com