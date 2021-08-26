Educational Mobile App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Guys!
This is my design exploration for Educational App.
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section.
After I take look at my dribbble profile, I realized that most of what I've been uploaded on here is mostly used purple color, from Icons and user interface, I don't know why 😂.
Have an awesome idea? Let’s talk! 🔥
💌Mail at: brajaomarjustico11@gmail.com