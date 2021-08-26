Isao Koga

DailyUI♯007 - Setting

Isao Koga
Isao Koga
  • Save
DailyUI♯007 - Setting animation ui dailyui branding uidesign coffee app graphic design
Download color palette

Coffee shop mobile app—ensuring every customer can get the perfect cup, made to order, without waiting.
Customize any drink the way settings you want it — with honey, soy milk, sugar.
Enjoy Coffee!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Isao Koga
Isao Koga

More by Isao Koga

View profile
    • Like