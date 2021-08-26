Bizmo font family is meant for display, it’s characteristic is in it’s wide letterform which is suitable for use in large or long spaces.

Bizmo consist of 9 weight with each matching obliques. Several uppercase glyphs can be stretch wider by double or triple typing the letter and using discretionary ligature. It’s contain 420 glyphs which covered broad latin languages.

Get it here:

https://ekobimantara.com/product/bizmo/