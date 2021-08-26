🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Altone was created in a pursue of regularity and conventional geometric sans serif typeface which tend to be easy to receive by it’s reader, broad usage possibility, shown a simple, bold and strong personality.
The letterforms are more likely associated with Grotesk rather than the original classical Bauhaus style, formed in moderate and proportional width, flat apex, closed aperture with straight cuts stroke ends.
Consist of 9 weight from Thin to Heavy with each matching Obliques. Contain several OpenType features: Stylistic Alternates, figures variation (fraction, tabular lining, numerator, denominator), and also covered broad latin languages. Provided also variable fonts in two styles: Upright and Oblique.
Get it here:
https://ekobimantara.com/product/altone/