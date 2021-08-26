Marie-Agnès Nyundu

Flik Flak – smartwatch app concept

Marie-Agnès Nyundu
Marie-Agnès Nyundu
  • Save
Flik Flak – smartwatch app concept interaction ux kids watch smartwatch illustration animation neon colorful webdesign ui graphic design
Download color palette

This is a smartwatch concept for the Flik Flak brand.
This watch helps kids to learn how to tell time and is meant to follow them throughout their daily activities.

Marie-Agnès Nyundu
Marie-Agnès Nyundu

More by Marie-Agnès Nyundu

View profile
    • Like