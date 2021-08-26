Lisa McCormick

Carhartt (Rejected designs for Spring 2023)

I created 8 designs for Carhartt's T-shirts, hoodies & hats dropping in stores Spring 2023. These are some of the sketch concepts for Carhartt that didn’t make the final cut. I can't wait to show you what designs they chose to move forward with...in 2 years!

