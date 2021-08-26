josue goes

Design System "Tokens Icons"

josue goes
josue goes
  • Save
Design System "Tokens Icons" icons design system ui dsm token icons tokens
Download color palette

Design System developed for the Nomad Bank application in early 2020
What was developed: Tokens, Basic Components and Components!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
josue goes
josue goes

More by josue goes

View profile
    • Like