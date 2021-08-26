Tyler Stewart

Tech for All

Tech for All inclusivity accessible colorful people all technology rainbow pride inclusion diversity accessibility tech lettering adobe illustrator type vector illustration typography
"Technology that works for all people is good for all people"
For a Microsoft campaign about accessibility, inclusivity, and diversity in tech.
🧑🏽‍🦽🏳️‍🌈✊🏾

