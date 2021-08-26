Vania Hardy

Puppy Books by Lyn Willy

Front covers of 2 board books by Lyn Willy. Digitally illustrated on iPad Pro with Procreate, formatted with Adobe InDesign.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
