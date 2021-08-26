Brandon Spencer

Digital Magazine Card Checkout #DailyUI 002

dailyui ui ux premium content subscription payment credit card
A credit card checkout sequence for digital magazine premium content. The card checkout includes a skeuomorphic card UI with optional card scan for frictionless input, inline validation and CVV input hint followed by an option to skip the premium subscription altogether. #DailyUI 002

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
