Digital Magazine Card Checkout #DailyUI 002

A credit card checkout sequence for digital magazine premium content. The card checkout includes a skeuomorphic card UI with optional card scan for frictionless input, inline validation and CVV input hint followed by an option to skip the premium subscription altogether. #DailyUI 002