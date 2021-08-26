Origami Teaser!

Hi everyone!

I hope you’ve seen our poster Origami cartoon for Altrüus that we posted yesterday. Today I would like to share our trailer for Origami short film that we have created here at Zajno!

My aim here was to make some cool animations that were made in After Effects, and it was kind of hard because of the number of illustrations. Also, it was a real challenge for me to create a trailer without musical accompaniment, that is why it was necessary to focus on the animation itself to better convey an emotional mood to the user.

If you'd like to watch the entire cartoon, head over to https://vimeo.com/563219361 to see how we've combined all the elements including the musical accompaniment for this video to reflect Japanese culture.

Please share your thoughts guys!

