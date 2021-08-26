Vania Hardy

Samples from "The Lonely Unicorn"

Vania Hardy
Vania Hardy
  • Save
Samples from "The Lonely Unicorn" digital drawing glacier goat deer farm narwhal nature animal illustration children book
Download color palette

Front cover and sample pages from a book I illustrated called "The Lonely Unicorn" by Bee Zimmy. Process involved character design, background design, layout/spread/cover design, and book formatting.

Vania Hardy
Vania Hardy

More by Vania Hardy

View profile
    • Like