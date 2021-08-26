Rich Rawlyk

Among the whales

Far from the busy shore, in the plentiful waters of summer whales splashed, Wishy paddled among the whales with fluid motion, watching and listening he felt a part of their games.

Despite pressure to leave what most thought foolish, Wishy persisted each day with renewed hope, a hope kept constant by faith that he would learn everything he could about whales.

