Juvenilia Agency

Exhibitions — Digital Poster (1)

Juvenilia Agency
Juvenilia Agency
  • Save
Exhibitions — Digital Poster (1) landing page flowers typography serif modern ui event exhibition digital poster landing website web design ui ux minimal clean
Download color palette

Hello!
Here is a digital poster for exhibitions. (1)

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments!

We're available for new projects: hello@juvenilia.agency

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Behance | Instagram | Juvenilia Agency

Juvenilia Agency
Juvenilia Agency

More by Juvenilia Agency

View profile
    • Like