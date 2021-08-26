jeff lopilato

Packaging Waste Poster

82.2 million tons is A LOT. And this is a statistic from 2018, 3 years ago. I believe that presenting the facts of climate change to the public is super important. People require eye-catching and easy to digest bits of information to retain and remember. As a designer I try to present important information by doing just that.

