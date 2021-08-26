Rachouan Rejeb

Xray

Rachouan Rejeb
Rachouan Rejeb
  • Save
Xray character vector branding design illustration flat
Download color palette

XRAY! Not sure about this but, I kinda like the style. What do you guys think?

Press L if you like it!

More stuff on my Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Rachouan Rejeb
Rachouan Rejeb
A designer, developer, and illustrator from Belgium.

More by Rachouan Rejeb

View profile
    • Like