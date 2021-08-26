Altalogy

Flume Internet - Website and Design System

Flume Internet, Inc is a new NY-based fiber optic internet provider.
We helped Flume express their mission of bringing connectivity to homes and businesses where existing internet options are inadequate.

From logo and brand guidelines through website to customer portal and internal tools, we've been designing and building for Flume since 2019 😎

Visit https://www.flumeinternet.com and if you happen to live in an area where Flume offers its services, why not give it a shot? 🙂

