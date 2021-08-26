Barbara Morrigan
High5 Slack App is one of our favorite tools to keep team spirit positive. It's always a pleasure to cheer your mates for a great work they've done this week!

Check it out here: https://www.soliddigital.com/high5

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
