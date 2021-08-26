Music festival landing concept

Crafting a website for a music event, be it a small club show or a large-scale open-air festival may be tricky. On the one hand, it is necessary to display all applicable info in an easily digestible fashion. On the other hand, one also needs to clearly communicate the music vibes, style, mood, and values. We have tried to create such a concept for an event staged for the true fans of techno.

Pay attention to the images and colors of this page. We believe we have successfully highlighted the lifestyle techno lovers adore. At the same time, navigation is easy and intuitive, with everything in its place.

Do you love techno? Do you like your concept? If you do, feel free to support our creative efforts with your reactions and comments!