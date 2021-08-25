👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a crazy emoji from the EMOJIZ set.
Some things worth mentioning 👇
✔️ added 31 new animations of 3D emojis
✔️ every emoji was sketched, modeled, then animated
✔️ they are optimized for dark/light UI
✔️ tutorial for beginners in Blender included
✔️ Source files + MOVs, GIFs, PNGs included
and much more...
If you want to take a look at the library:
https://emojiz.design/
If you want to learn more about our other 3D libraries, check:
https://threedee.design/