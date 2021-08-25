Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

Crazy emoji 🤪

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
EMOJIZ Animated

Price
$54
Available on emojiz.design
Good for sale
Good for sale
This is a crazy emoji from the EMOJIZ set.

Some things worth mentioning 👇
✔️ added 31 new animations of 3D emojis
✔️ every emoji was sketched, modeled, then animated
✔️ they are optimized for dark/light UI
✔️ tutorial for beginners in Blender included
✔️ Source files + MOVs, GIFs, PNGs included
and much more...

If you want to take a look at the library:
https://emojiz.design/

If you want to learn more about our other 3D libraries, check:
https://threedee.design/

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
