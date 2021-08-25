“Carta” Font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As I was developing these playing cards, it became clear to me that I would want to build out my own font for the corner-index for the cards. Lots of custom decks use a non-standard font for the index, and while I wanted mine to feel classic, it's all-new. Everything you see here was custom-drawn specifically for this deck. So here’s “Carta.” (A–Z, numerals, plus an alternate extra-narrow 10.) By creating these letters myself, I was able to ensure the relative weight to the suit pips was as I intended, rather than using a stock font I have less control over.