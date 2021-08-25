Mafer Toscano

Leaderboard | Daily UI 019

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano
  • Save
Leaderboard | Daily UI 019 stepsleaderboard uxdesigner appdesign adobexddesign adobe leaderboarddesign leaderboard uiux uxui ux uidesigner uichallenge designchallenge uidesign ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui dailychallenge challenge
Download color palette

Hello people! 👋

Daily UI #19 - Leaderboard.
Feel free to leave some feedback.😊

Thank you!

Mafer

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano

More by Mafer Toscano

View profile
    • Like