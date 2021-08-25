Tom Woolley

Powerhouse

Tom Woolley
Tom Woolley
  • Save
Powerhouse illustration powerhouse isometric town vector city 3d
Download color palette

3D isometric city illustration. My entry to the Creative City exhibition organised by Birmingham Design Festival. You can see the full image here: https://tomwoolley.com/the-creative-city-birmingham-design-festival/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Tom Woolley
Tom Woolley

More by Tom Woolley

View profile
    • Like