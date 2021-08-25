Stephanie Luke

I'm a New York Voter

I'm a New York Voter sticker design illustration
Inspired by the iconic New York license plate, this is the second sticker in my state voting pride series. Available on my Etsy at: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1070105521/im-a-new-york-voter-vinyl-sticker?ref=shop_home_active_2&frs=1

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
