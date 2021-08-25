Dab Mind

RG letter mark

RG letter mark logo icon bold logo generator logo identity design monogram monogram design rg logo minimal logodesign dab mind g logo r logo logo design minimal logo flat logo word mark logo word mark letter mark logo letter mark
Buyers project brief-
We are an industrial power Generator company, focussing on servicing, maintenance and repairs. We want our new logo to reflect a corporate Feel . Company name "reactive generators"

If you wish to hire me for your projects, You can send me a message on this
Email- designer.srv27@gmail.com

Regards
Dab_Mind

