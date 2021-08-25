Agicent App creating company

Apple Pie App


Apple Pie is a Social Media App curated specially for Teachers and Students.

This app is available only for iOS -
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-pie-teaching-made-social/id1559177018

See Agicent App creation process at -
https://www.agicent.com/blog/how-to-create-an-app-from-scratch/

