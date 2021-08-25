🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Spooky Halloween Night Flyer is a print flyer template for any themed night , halloween celebration, special eve, club party or spooky related event
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and help file with used fonts are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
Bad signal:
https://www.dafont.com/bad-signal.font
Blackmoon Quest:
https://www.dafont.com/blackmoon-quest.font
Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Size
5.8x5.8