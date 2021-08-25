n2n44

Spooky Halloween Night Flyer

Spooky Halloween Night Flyer pumpkin
Spooky Halloween Night Flyer is a print flyer template for any themed night , halloween celebration, special eve, club party or spooky related event

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and help file with used fonts are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Bad signal:
https://www.dafont.com/bad-signal.font

Blackmoon Quest:
https://www.dafont.com/blackmoon-quest.font

Amertha:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mawns/amertha/

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Size
5.8x5.8

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
