Brand guidelines for a consulting startup

Hey there!

Here's a glimpse of brand guidelines I created for a company I worked at previously. To begin with, we just had a basic logo (a .png file, nothing more than that).

My goal was to take the basic logo and uplift it to give the brand a more professional look. Building the brand guidelines helped lay the foundation for marketing - in terms of website redesign, digital brochures, business cards, PowerPoint presentations etc.

The process involved:

- Slight modification of colours to sharpen the look

- Expanding the colour palette - introduced a range of supporting colours to give more freedom while designing brand collaterals

- Introduced a design element unique to the brand to enhance brand recall (red dot with a thin blue line). The repetition of this red dot brought consistency in the overall brand language.

- Documenting the brand guidelines helped greatly in communicating with other designers and marketing folks.

If you require help with branding / brand refresh you can reach out to me on Twitter, my DMs are open :)

