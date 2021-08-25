Brand guidelines for a consulting startup

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey there!
Here's a glimpse of brand guidelines I created for a company I worked at previously. To begin with, we just had a basic logo (a .png file, nothing more than that).
My goal was to take the basic logo and uplift it to give the brand a more professional look. Building the brand guidelines helped lay the foundation for marketing - in terms of website redesign, digital brochures, business cards, PowerPoint presentations etc.
The process involved:
- Slight modification of colours to sharpen the look
- Expanding the colour palette - introduced a range of supporting colours to give more freedom while designing brand collaterals
- Introduced a design element unique to the brand to enhance brand recall (red dot with a thin blue line). The repetition of this red dot brought consistency in the overall brand language.
- Documenting the brand guidelines helped greatly in communicating with other designers and marketing folks.
If you require help with branding / brand refresh you can reach out to me on Twitter, my DMs are open :)
https://twitter.com/kavyaj93