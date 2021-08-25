Mathew Lynch

Self portrait.

Self portrait. 3d character illustration graphicdesign design nike character illustration character 3d modelling octane cinema4d c4d illustration 3d
Here's my first go at 3D character illustration/modelling.
Done in Cinema4D, rendered in Octane.

