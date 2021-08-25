🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
It's an animation for the Not Found Page. All illustrations are included in the attached file for downloading. Clean and simple design, which is perfectly suitable for 404 pages on websites. The design is created using Adobe Illustrator and After Effects. You can easily edit and modify files in these apps. Also, You can add the text, change the color, size, and more.
Check this project in more details in other sources
https://www.templatemonster.com/after-effects-templates/404-sad-cat-animated-illustration-186770.html
The project was created by Design Team of the dZENcode Ltd. To cooperate with us check the link below
https://dzencode.com/