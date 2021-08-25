Tangram Packaging Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a great smart kit which name is TANGRAM.
I design the Logo, Packaging, Manual, and box.
If you like my work please LIKE it.
---------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: realartist07@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801914725594
Skype: Mahmudur rahman rial
Thank You.
----
If you like the design, please like and follow me. Share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching